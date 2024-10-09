adidas and Wales Bonner Introduce Croc Leather Sneakers

The ongoing collaboration between Wales Bonner and adidas Originals continues to push boundaries with the upcoming release of luxurious new iterations of the iconic Samba and SUPERSTAR silhouettes. These fresh designs feature exotic crocodile-embossed leather patterns, giving the classic models a sophisticated and sleek upgrade.

The Wales Bonner x adidas Originals collection has been a highly anticipated partnership since its debut in 2020. With a focus on blending Bonner’s British-Jamaican heritage with adidas’ sportswear aesthetic, the collaboration has expanded to include both sneakers and apparel, consistently delivering standout pieces that merge style with culture. The latest collection sees the timeless Samba transformed into three variations: the SAMBA METALLIC MN, SAMBA SUEDE MN, and a classic SAMBA, each boasting distinct croc-leather designs.

In this release, the Samba arrives in a variety of luxe treatments. One version features a striking combination of rich brown crocodile leather paired with metallic silver patent leather on the front half, while another iteration opts for a more understated navy blue suede with gold detailing. A third option embraces a monochromatic brown croc-embossed leather design, offering a polished take on the beloved silhouette.

Meanwhile, the SUPERSTAR retains its iconic white and black look but is upgraded with a crocodile-embossed leather upper, adding an opulent touch to the sneaker’s enduring style. This luxe reimagining preserves the essence of the SUPERSTAR while elevating its design with texture and detail.

Although the exact release date and pricing for the Wales Bonner x adidas Originals collection have yet to be confirmed, anticipation continues to grow as fans of both fashion and footwear eagerly await the drop. The collection will be available via adidas.com and select retailers, ensuring accessibility to this fusion of high fashion and sportswear heritage.

Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting collaboration between Wales Bonner and adidas Originals promises to bring an opulent twist to two of adidas’ most iconic silhouettes.