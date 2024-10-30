adidas continues to push the boundaries of performance and style with its latest collaboration with Pharrell Williams, introducing the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 in the new “Earth” colorway. Set to release on November 2, exclusively at the adidas NYC Flagship store, this lightweight racing shoe is designed for both elite performance and aesthetic appeal.

The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 “Earth” first caught the public’s eye when Pharrell debuted the sneaker while carrying the Olympic Flame in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. With a translucent white mesh upper and an off-white Lightstrike Pro foam outsole, the design is understated yet striking. The iconic adidas stripes are presented in earthy tones, drawing inspiration from nature and emphasizing themes of unity and movement.

Weighing just 138 grams, this is the lightest racing shoe adidas has ever produced. The Lightstrike Pro foam offers excellent energy return, helping runners conserve energy and enhance their speed. The forefoot rocker design propels runners forward with each stride, providing efficiency that serious athletes will appreciate. This combination of cutting-edge technology and eco-conscious design makes the “Earth” colorway not just a performance shoe, but a statement of adidas and Pharrell’s commitment to the environment.

At $500 USD, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 “Earth” comes with a premium price tag, but it’s packed with advanced features tailored for serious runners who want both top-tier performance and unique style. The sneaker drops exclusively at the adidas NYC Flagship store on November 2, so fans will need to act quickly to secure a pair of this limited release.