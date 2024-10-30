Nike LeBron 22 Monopoly: A Game-Inspired Collaboration

As LeBron James steps into his 22nd NBA season, Nike Basketball introduces the Nike LeBron 22 Monopoly, with a unique collaboration that brings a playful twist to the iconic silhouette. Teaming up with Monopoly, Nike has revealed a two-part collection, and one of the standout colorways is the ‘Monopoly’ edition, which taps into the game’s nostalgia with vibrant and thematic design cues.

The Nike LeBron 22 Monopoly in White/Baltic Blue/Vapor Green/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver features a lively upper covered in graphics that mirror Monopoly’s famous money bills. These pastel shades create a bold yet playful aesthetic that immediately stands out, while the metallic silver accents, seen on the Swooshes and midsole, offer a nod to the shiny game pieces that Monopoly fans know so well. The attention to detail continues with the game’s “M” logo appearing on the tongue, medial sides, and even the sockliner, seamlessly blending branding with design.

Comfort and performance are still at the core of the LeBron 22’s design, ensuring that this playful collaboration doesn’t compromise the sneaker’s renowned basketball functionality. Whether on the court or as a collector’s piece, this edition is sure to grab attention with its colorful, money-inspired motif.

While the exact release date and pricing are still to be confirmed, sneaker enthusiasts can expect these Monopoly x Nike LeBron 22s to drop in November via Nike SNKRS and select retailers. Given the limited nature of the collaboration, the price is expected to be slightly above the typical LeBron 22 retail price of $180 USD. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting drop!