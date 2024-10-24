TEKKEN-Inspired Air Foamposite One ‘Jin’ Launches This October

The Air Foamposite One ‘Jin’ is set to make waves with its unique, combat-ready design in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the TEKKEN franchise. This limited-edition sneaker pays homage to the iconic character Jin Kazama and his signature style, pulling from both his motocross-inspired outfit and the gritty, high-energy world of TEKKEN.

The Foamposite’s iconic molded upper gets a fierce makeover with grey hues and overbuilt textures, channeling the tough, resilient nature of Jin’s character. Utility trims throughout the design enhance the sneaker’s combat-inspired aesthetic, making it feel just as durable and unstoppable as the fighter himself. What truly sets this pair apart is the electrifying lightning print, symbolic of Jin’s powerful attacks, giving the sneaker an added sense of energy and motion.

Adding depth to the narrative, the tinted outsoles are a direct nod to TEKKEN 8’s “Fist Meets Fate” storyline, where the ongoing saga of the Mishima bloodline unfolds in epic showdowns. These design elements work together to connect the sneaker to the game’s intricate plotline, allowing wearers to feel part of the action.

As a tribute to both TEKKEN’s cultural influence and Jin’s enduring legacy, the Air Foamposite One ‘Jin’ merges style, storytelling, and functionality. Fans of the series and sneakerheads alike will appreciate how this release blends iconic footwear with one of gaming’s most recognizable characters. With its rugged, battle-ready aesthetic, this Foamposite captures the essence of Jin Kazama’s tenacity and strength, making it the perfect addition to any collection.

Get ready for the next battle—and the next chapter in sneaker design—when the Air Foamposite One ‘Jin’ drops on October 25th at 4:00 PM for $250.