SNEAKER NEWS: Air Jordan 4 Red Cement Release

In the ever-evolving world of sneaker culture, few names hold as much sway as Jordan Brand. As the anticipation mounts, sneaker enthusiasts and die-hard Air Jordan fans alike are gearing up for the brand’s Fall 2023 lineup, that is set to redefine retro classics. The upcoming Air Jordan 4 Red Cement is one of the standouts. Jordan Brand has taken the iconic Air Jordan 4 ‘White Cement’ colorway and given it a fresh twist.

A Brief History of Air Jordan 4 Sneaker

The Air Jordan 4 first graced the sneaker world in 1989, marking the second iconic collaboration between basketball legend Michael Jordan and the legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield. This silhouette debuted in four original colorways, captivating the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike.

What made the Air Jordan 4 truly groundbreaking were its innovative features, such as the triangular support wings and the breathable over-molded mesh paneling. These features not only provided unmatched performance benefits but also established a visually stunning identity for the shoe.

The Air Jordan 4 also has its own place in history, thanks to Michael Jordan’s memorable “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo, showcasing the shoe’s performance prowess on the basketball court. Its influence didn’t stop there. The 1989 film “Do the Right Thing,” directed by Spike Lee, prominently featured the Air Jordan 4, pushing it firmly into mainstream culture.

A significant moment in the Air Jordan 4’s history came in 1999 when it marked its 10th anniversary with the reintroduction of the iconic ‘Bred’ colorway. This version retained the black nubuck upper, grey lacelocks, and the famous black and red outsole, along with the original Nike Air branding on the heel.

Air Jordan 4 Retros

Over the years, the Air Jordan 4’s timeless appeal has resulted in numerous retros, collaborations, and special editions.

The 2012 release of the ‘White Cement‘ version, a faithful recreation of the original 1989 pair, was particularly noteworthy. These Retro 4s retained the white leather uppers and Grey Cement accents, with the iconic Jumpman logo adorning the heel tab, a defining characteristic of Jordans from that era.

In 2020, the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” made a triumphant return, faithfully replicating the OG colorway with white leather, red accents, and the classic “Flight” script on the tongue. The heel featured Nike Air logos in a bold red shade, ensuring that fans of the classic design would be satisfied.

Air Jordan 4 Red Cement Design

The Air Jordan 4 Red Cement takes the beloved Air Jordan 4 ‘White Cement’ color scheme from 1989 and gives it an exciting twist. In this latest iteration, the traditional gray accents are replaced with striking red elements. These red highlights are prominently featured on the shoe’s “Jumpman” logo on the tongue, the “Wings” detailing along the sides, the heel tab, and the speckled midsole.

Complementing the bold red contrast, the sneaker features a white tumbled leather upper, with black eyelets, a sleek black sock liner, and a discreet “Jumpman” logo on the heel tab. The overall design is completed by a monochromatic black and white midsole and a gray outsole, resulting in a truly distinctive aesthetic. Take a closer look at the Air Jordan Red Cement 4s via the official images below:

Air Jordan 4 Red Cement Release Date

The countdown has begun for the release of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Red Cement’. Mark your calendars for September 9, 2023, as these highly anticipated sneakers will hit the shelves. They will be available through the Nike SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers for a price of $210 USD.

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Red Cement’ is not just a sneaker; it’s a statement, a fusion of history and contemporary design, and a testament to Jordan Brand’s commitment to keeping the sneaker culture alive and thriving. As the release date draws near, sneakerheads around the world are preparing to secure their pair of this modern classic. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the game, the Air Jordan 4 Red Cement promises to be an essential addition to your collection.

Colorway: White/Fire Red-Black-Neutral Grey

Release Date: September 9, 2023

Style Code: DH6927-161

Retail Price: $210