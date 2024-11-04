Nike’s latest entry into the retro-inspired lineup, the Air Max Waffle, debuts in an electrifying “Action Green” colorway on November 14th. Melding design elements from the iconic Waffle Racer and Air Max Plus, the Air Max Waffle is a fresh take on Nike’s heritage, bringing bold hues and classic style to modern sneaker culture.

This “Action Green” iteration boasts a vibrant nylon base that catches the eye, layered with green suede overlays for added texture and depth. A black leather Swoosh and heel detailing provide a sharp contrast, lending a grounded touch to the vivid upper. Complementing the green and black tones, Total Orange accents pop at the tongue tag, heel branding, and the Air unit, giving the sneaker a dynamic edge.

Nike’s attention to detail shines with off-white hits on the midsole, lacing system, and tongue, enhancing the retro-inspired aesthetic while maintaining a clean, balanced look. The Air-backed sole unit combines style and comfort, bridging the gap between vintage inspiration and everyday wearability. With a price point of $140 USD, the Air Max Waffle offers a stylish, accessible option for fans of Nike’s legacy designs reimagined for contemporary tastes.

Dropping via Nike SNKRS and select retailers, the “Action Green” colorway is set to make waves this month, and it’s a must-cop for fans who appreciate a mix of vibrant colors and classic Nike flair.