The Nike Air Foamposite One Revives its “Copper” Legacy

Returning to shelves this December, the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” revives a classic colorway that first dropped in 2010 and last surfaced in 2017. Known for its bold metallic sheen, the “Metallic Copper” colorway is an iconic addition to Nike’s Foamposite line, famously associated with NBA legend Penny Hardaway.

With a price tag of $240 USD, this release promises a nostalgic blend of style and performance, offering fans another chance to own a piece of basketball sneaker history.

The shoe’s upper is unmistakably striking, with a metallic copper Foamposite shell that shimmers under light, providing an eye-catching contrast to the black nubuck overlays and black mesh inner bootie. The copper tone adds a dynamic look to the silhouette, making it a standout on and off the court. Black accents cover the laces, lining, and the shoe’s carbon fiber paneling, keeping the focus on the copper shell without overwhelming the design.

One of the most notable updates in this 2024 release is the semi-translucent outsole, which has a less prominent blue tint than previous versions, giving the sneaker a refined finish. This icy sole completes the design, grounding the bold upper with a sleek, frosty effect that has become a signature of the Foamposite series.

Set to release on December 5 through Nike SNKRS and select retailers, the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” is an ideal choice for fans of retro basketball sneakers with a flair for style. Its $240 price reflects both its enduring appeal and premium construction, making it a must-have addition for collectors and Foamposite enthusiasts alike.