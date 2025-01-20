Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Redefines the PUMA Mostro

Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, a standout name in independent French design, has teamed up with PUMA to present a radical reinterpretation of the Mostro, a sneaker originally launched in 1999. The result? The PUMA x LGN Mostro Mule—a slip-on design that debuted during Nouchi’s Spring Summer 2025 show in Paris. With its minimalist aesthetic and boundary-pushing silhouette, this collaboration gives the streetwear icon a fresh, contemporary edge.

Nouchi has stripped the Mostro down to its essence, translating its distinct identity into a mule format. The backless design maintains the streamlined profile of the original while embracing a utilitarian simplicity. Constructed entirely from a single rubberized material, the Mostro Mule comes in tonal black and white, proving that a pared-down palette can still command attention. Signature spikes along the outsole remain, nodding to the sneaker’s storied past while setting the stage for something entirely new.

In his words, Nouchi aimed to “synthesize the essence” of the Mostro, turning it into a dual-purpose piece that functions both as a design object and a comfortable sneaker. This minimalist execution retains the bold personality that made the Mostro a cult classic while making it even more adaptable for modern tastes. The backless construction feels like a natural evolution, blending form with function in a way that reflects Nouchi’s design philosophy.

The original Mostro drew inspiration from vintage track and surfing footwear, combining sporty functionality with avant-garde aesthetics. Its Italian name, meaning “monster,” speaks to the sneaker’s unique, almost untamed silhouette—qualities that Nouchi has amplified in this collaboration. The single-material construction and monochrome palette emphasize the raw power and grace of PUMA’s namesake, the big cat.

For fans of both PUMA and Nouchi, the PUMA x LGN Mostro Mule is more than a shoe—it’s a statement. Whether worn as a streetwear centerpiece or as an unexpected addition to everyday outfits, the mule bridges the gap between comfort and conceptual design. It honors the legacy of the original Mostro while confidently stepping into new creative territory.

Dropping in two colorways, the Louis-Gabriel Nouchi PUMA Mostro will first be available via Louis-Gabriel Nouchi’s channels on January 23, with a wider release through select retailers on January 25. This bold collaboration invites sneaker enthusiasts to embrace a reimagined icon—one that seamlessly balances heritage and innovation.

Model: Mostro Mule

SKU: 392108-01 (White), 392108-02 (Black)

Price: $180 USD

Available At: LGN (January 23, 2025) and select retailers worldwide (January 25, 2025)