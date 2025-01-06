Jordan Line Unveils Zion 4 Built for Explosive Gameplay

Jordan line’s Zion 4 is engineered to support Zion Williamson’s high-intensity gameplay. The shoe debuts in multiple colorways, including Damascus Steel, Mud to Marble, Forged in Fire, and a black and white option, each designed to reflect distinct themes and aesthetics.

The Damascus Steel colorway features silver and gray tones, offering a sleek and durable look. Mud to Marble incorporates earthy textures and polished elements, symbolizing progression and refinement. Forged in Fire highlights bold red and black hues, evoking intensity and focus. The classic black and white colorway provides a versatile option for those who prefer a minimalist design.

The shoe features a Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole and a full-length parabolic Air Zoom Strobel. This setup delivers responsive cushioning for takeoffs and soft landings, essential for players executing frequent explosive moves. The cushioning system is specifically tailored for high-impact gameplay, reducing strain during extended sessions on the court.

A computationally designed outsole improves grip and durability in high-wear areas, enhancing stability during quick changes in direction. The outsole’s unique pattern ensures reliable traction for fast-paced movements and sharp turns, providing optimal control during intense gameplay. Additionally, the durable rubber compound used in the outsole contributes to the shoe’s overall longevity, making it a reliable choice for regular use.

Compared to the Zion 3, the new model is lighter and offers a more refined fit. The updated midsole enhances responsiveness, enabling easy transitions during dynamic play. The Zion 4 builds on the strengths of its predecessor, focusing on improved comfort and adaptability for various playing styles. Its low-top silhouette offers greater freedom of movement while maintaining the stability necessary for powerful drives and quick cuts.

The Zion 4 also features a reinforced upper constructed from lightweight and breathable materials. This design ensures proper ventilation, helping to keep feet cool during intense games. The padded collar and tongue enhance overall comfort, reducing pressure points and ensuring a secure fit. These elements work together to create a shoe that performs well under pressure while providing long-lasting comfort.

Jordan Brand has confirmed that the Zion 4 will be available on Jordan.com and at select retailers for $140.