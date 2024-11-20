Salomon x VANDYTHEPINK Collab Drops

Salomon has partnered with VANDYTHEPINK to release a new take on the Speedcross 3, an iconic trail-running shoe known for its rugged performance. This unique collaboration brings a surprising twist to the classic design by embracing Vandy’s love for burgers, resulting in a bold reinterpretation. Launched on November 20th, the release also marks Salomon’s first collaboration with a Korean-owned brand, reflecting a growing commitment to diverse partnerships.

The design of the Speedcross 3 VANDYTHEPINK draws directly from the elements of a classic burger. The color palette is inspired by burger ingredients, featuring brown for the bun, green for the lettuce, and rich colors for the patty, giving the shoe a playful and eye-catching aesthetic. A fun tribute to fries is included with an all-over print on the sock liner, emphasizing the quirky nature of the collaboration. This playful yet thoughtful design speaks to Vandy’s creativity and ability to bring fresh, unexpected concepts to life.

Vandy, the creative force behind VANDYTHEPINK, shared his enthusiasm for working with Salomon, a brand he has long admired. “Being the first Korean-owned brand to collaborate with Salomon is an incredible honor,” said Vandy. “I wanted to create something that could bridge the gap between trail performance and everyday style—a shoe that’s fun for a run on the trails but stylish enough to wear in the city.” His vision was to make a shoe that combines utility with personality, and the Speedcross 3 provided the perfect platform for this fusion.

The reimagined Speedcross 3 retains the features that have made it a beloved choice for trail runners worldwide. The breathable open mesh construction on the upper ensures optimal ventilation, while Salomon’s distinctive Speedcross lug pattern delivers superior traction on various terrains. A lightweight band wraps around the base, offering added protection from rough surfaces, making the shoe not only stylish but highly functional for outdoor use.

Salomon is celebrating the launch with an event at its SoHo store on November 23rd, where fans can get their hands on this limited-edition sneaker. The event, running from 11 AM to 3 PM, will feature exclusive goodies like a branded tote bag and crochet sneaker accessory for those who make a purchase. To add to the burger-themed fun, 7th Street Burger will be serving up complimentary burgers for attendees, making it a memorable day for fans.

Starting November 22nd, the Speedcross 3 VANDYTHEPINK will be available for $150 on both VANDYTHEPINK and Salomon’s websites, as well as at select boutiques and multibrand stores. This collaboration is a celebration of creativity, culture, and performance, offering a unique take on a beloved trail-running silhouette that is sure to appeal to both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward consumers.