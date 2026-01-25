Wooyoungmi Fall/Winter 2026: 31 Models Board the Winter Express

Casting director Shelley Durkan assembled a 31-strong male lineup for Wooyoungmi’s Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris, a collection that demanded models capable of carrying both dandy tailoring and nomadic streetwear with equal conviction. The result was a casting as layered as the clothes themselves.

The Lineup

Adrian Timmermanns and Adrien Foll opened proceedings with the kind of sharp European elegance that Madame Woo’s Edwardian-inflected tailoring demands. Amedeo Mancini followed, his angular features a natural match for the collection’s body-conscious blazers and faux astrakhan waistcoats.

Bas Van Geertruy, fresh from Hermès earlier this season, brought continuity to Paris Fashion Week’s menswear circuit, while Boy Dijkhuis and Carl Agger delivered the louche cool that anchored the collection’s more relaxed silhouettes. Denys Volkov and Dima Panov added Eastern European edge, their presence complementing the cross-continental narrative woven through the clothes.

Representation

With a collection rooted in South Korean heritage, the Asian casting carried particular weight. Dugyeong Kim, also appearing at Hermès this week, and Jiho Kim embodied the intersection of Korean identity and global menswear. Liu Qinzheng rounded out the trio, each bringing distinct energy to pieces that translated dancheong temple motifs into knitwear and printed snow-covered pagodas onto silk.

The New Guard

Eigil Hjorth, Julian Silvester, Lauge Thomsen, and Leander Cowie represented the youthful dandy contingent, their frames suited to the collection’s strict-yet-soft tailoring. The Scandinavian presence was notable, aligning with the collection’s nod to northerly knitwear traditions reimagined through a Korean lens.

Commanding Presence

Korede Akiode, Lekan Biliaminu, Mamadou Sarr, Mayowa Adagunduro, Mubarak Oyewola, Ola Odewole, Prince Charles, and Saliou Gueye commanded the runway’s more architectural pieces. The dramatic hourglass field jackets and Chesterfield coats with faux astrakhan lapels found their ideal carriers in this group, their silhouettes amplifying the collection’s tension between refined elegance and elemental protection.

Rounding Out

Louis Cornelis, Loup Ruoppolo, Luca Goodfellow, Max Fauviau, Nikita Fen, Roman Lenoir, Siegfried Blanche, and Tamás Gyöngyösi completed a casting that spanned continents and aesthetics. From the plush faux fur bombers to the shearling-lined jeans with streetwear energy, each model found their moment within Madame Woo’s winter narrative.

The Collection Context

Wooyoungmi’s Fall Winter 2026 drew inspiration from South Korea’s first railway, the Gyeongin, and the elegance of winter travel at the turn of the 20th century. The collection suspended itself between the Edwardian era and the 1960s and ’70s, with dandy tailoring in velvet and heritage cloths, faux suede construction, quilted sports jackets, and equestrian trousers with buttoned ankle cuffs. Accessories included silver metal bar collar jewelry, heritage carryalls in exotics-embossed leather, padded opera gloves, and glazed leather hiking boots.

Stylist Nicco Torelli dressed the lineup with precision, letting the garments’ reversible linings and sumptuous textures speak through movement rather than excess.

Wooyoungmi Fall/Winter 2026 see the runway looks in our gallery:

Designer: Madame WooStylist: Nicco TorelliCasting Director: Shelley Durkan

Models: Adrian Timmermanns, Adrien Foll, Amedeo Mancini, Bas Van Geertruy, Boy Dijkhuis, Carl Agger, Denys Volkov, Dima Panov, Dugyeong Kim, Eigil Hjorth, Jiho Kim, Julian Silvester, Korede Akiode, Lauge Thomsen, Leander Cowie, Lekan Biliaminu, Liu Qinzheng, Louis Cornelis, Loup Ruoppolo, Luca Goodfellow, Mamadou Sarr, Max Fauviau, Mayowa Adagunduro, Mubarak Oyewola, Nikita Fen, Ola Odewole, Prince Charles, Roman Lenoir, Saliou Gueye, Siegfried Blanche, Tamás Gyöngyösi

