Hermès Menswear Winter 2026: Véronique Nichanian’s Final Chapter

After 38 years at the helm of Hermès menswear, Véronique Nichanian delivered her final collection during Paris Fashion Week, presenting a masterclass in precision tailoring, technical innovation, and the kind of quiet luxury that has defined her tenure. For Winter 2026, the designer assembled a casting that mirrored her design philosophy: diverse, distinguished, and deeply considered.

The Casting

Casting directors Sebastien Hernandez Bertrand and Sophie Bruynoghe curated a lineup of 42 models that spanned continents and generations, reflecting the global reach and timeless appeal of the Hermès man. The roster featured established faces alongside emerging talents, with names like Alejandro Albaladejo Diaz, Alexandre Vidal, and Alvar af Schultén opening the show alongside rising stars Bai, Bakary Cisse, and Bas Van Geertruy.

The casting leaned into a sophisticated range of physicalities and presences. Danilo Markovic and Dario Tonin brought European refinement, while Douta Sidibe, Ibrahima Kane, and Mohamed Camara offered commanding silhouettes that anchored the collection’s more architectural pieces. Asian representation was notably strong, with Dugyeong Kim, Haoran Xu, Jinglun Xue, Junseo Kim, Kinu Ueki, Kiwoong Nam, Suyong Jung, Taehyun Jeon, and Yang Yu each bringing distinct energy to the runway.

Dylan Changarnier, Finn Soutter, and Max Everist delivered the kind of effortless cool that Nichanian’s designs demand, while Leander Klugmann and Oliver Maughan embodied the collection’s more relaxed tailoring. The lineup also included Nakul Bhardwaj, Nikola Dakic, Noah Hanes, Oleksandr Kaminskyi, Paulo Romero, Pierrick Grégoire, Samuel Elie, Samuel Owen, Tammo Rahming, Tass Sarr, Timilehin Owolabi, Truman Hickey, Trystan Ricketts, Viktor Krohm, Jum Kuochnin, and Zion, each contributing to a runway that felt less like a parade and more like a gathering of the Hermès tribe.

The Collection

Fashion Editor Beat Bolliger styled the collection with characteristic restraint, allowing the garments to speak for themselves. The palette moved through inky blues, peat browns, burnt greys, and sudden flashes of orange that punctuated the otherwise muted tones. Materials ranged from full-grain lambskin and reversible cashmere to lightweight calfskin and shearling lined with Toilovent, showcasing the house’s unparalleled leather expertise.

Key pieces included a double-breasted suit in pinstriped leather, a reversible cashmere and wool travel coat, and hybrid fabrications that blurred the line between outerwear and tailoring. Signature details like étrivière stitching, double lambskin lapels, and off-center bellows pockets appeared throughout, serving as quiet nods to the house’s equestrian heritage.

A Legacy in Motion

What made this final outing particularly poignant was Nichanian’s decision to weave archival pieces from previous collections into the presentation, creating a retrospective that traced her evolution from 1991 to the present. The result was a collection that felt both conclusive and continuous, a reminder that great design transcends seasons.

As Grace Wales Bonner prepares to take the reins, Nichanian’s final bow stands as a testament to what happens when a designer is given the time and trust to fully realize their vision. For nearly four decades, she dressed the Hermès man with intelligence, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to craft. This Winter 2026 collection, with its impeccable casting and quietly radical garments, was the perfect farewell.

Hermès Menswear Winter 2026

Designer: Véronique NichanianFashion Editor/Stylist: Beat BolligerCasting Directors: Sebastien Hernandez Bertrand, Sophie Bruynoghe

Models: Alejandro Albaladejo Diaz, Alexandre Vidal, Alvar af Schultén, Anden Scudder, Bai, Bakary Cisse, Bas Van Geertruy, Danilo Markovic, Dario Tonin, Douta Sidibe, Dugyeong Kim, Dylan Changarnier, Finn Soutter, Haoran Xu, Ibrahima Kane, Jinglun Xue, Jum Kuochnin, Junseo Kim, Kinu Ueki, Kiwoong Nam, Leander Klugmann, Max Everist, Mohamed Camara, Nakul Bhardwaj, Nikola Dakic, Noah Hanes, Oleksandr Kaminskyi, Oliver Maughan, Paulo Romero, Pierrick Grégoire, Samuel Elie, Samuel Owen, Suyong Jung, Taehyun Jeon, Tammo Rahming, Tass Sarr, Timilehin Owolabi, Truman Hickey, Trystan Ricketts, Viktor Krohm, Yang Yu, Zion

