Central Cee Fronts UGG FW25 Campaign with Global Cast

UGG introduces its FW25 campaign “Iconic From the First Step” with a lineup that spans music, fashion, and sport. Central Cee takes center stage alongside Stefon Diggs, Jeremy Scott, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alton Mason, Elsa Hosk and Rina Sawayama. Shot between Venice Beach and Paris, the visuals look back at UGG’s roots while showing the silhouettes that have shaped its identity.

Central Cee brings contemporary music into the spotlight, wearing UGG classics while giving the campaign a cultural edge. His presence, paired with athletes like Stefon Diggs and fashion figures such as Alton Mason and Jeremy Scott, reinforces how UGG continues to connect with different creative fields.

The campaign frames each participant as part of UGG’s broader story. Central Cee speaks to a new generation of music fans, Diggs brings athletic credibility, and Mason reflects UGG’s connection to runway culture. Together, they demonstrate how UGG has built a cross-genre presence since its surf culture beginnings in 1978.

Anne Spangenberg, president of UGG, described the campaign as a tribute to the community that has shaped the brand. She noted that “Iconic From the First Step” honors both UGG’s history and the individuals who have supported and collaborated with it since 1978. The brand, she explained, has always aimed to help people feel comfortable expressing themselves, and that effort has relied on collective support rather than being done alone.

Spangenberg added that each time someone wears UGG, they contribute to its legacy. She emphasized that this history belongs to the community as much as the brand, calling it a shared effort and shared celebration. She underlined that UGG values the people who continue to support it and remains committed to being present in their lives in return.

The Fall Winter 2025 collection grounds the campaign with silhouettes that have shaped UGG’s reputation. Featured styles include the Classic Ultra Mini, Tasman, Classic Micro, Elea Slip-On, and Fluff Momma. These models highlight the designs that continue to drive the brand’s influence.

The campaign demonstrates how the brand’s designs remain part of music, sport, and fashion, while staying true to the comfort that has defined UGG since its founding.