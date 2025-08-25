AMIRI Presents FW25 “Hollywood Noir” with Lucky Blue Smith

AMIRI has released its FW25 campaign, “Hollywood Noir,” a cinematic project shaped by the visions of classic Hollywood. Presented through a series of short narrative films, the campaign plays out at night in Los Angeles with a cast led by Lucky Blue Smith and Miles Caton. Keith William Richards, Leo Comanescu, Blue River Wild, and Samuel Owen expand the ensemble, portraying figures who inhabit the city after dark.

Each short film follows one character through the course of a single evening, linking AMIRI’s collection directly to the atmosphere of Los Angeles. In the first film, Lucky Blue Smith prepares for a night out before arriving at an opulent bar filled with the city’s familiar faces. His wife, Nara Smith, provides voiceover, adding a layer of intimacy with personal reflections such as, “Don’t mix metals. It’s like mixing drinks, makes you look sloppy.” The narration grounds the film in lived experience, connecting style with personal perspective.

Todd Tourso directed the series with Drew Daniels behind the camera on 35mm film. Their approach creates a strong sense of place while positioning the clothes as central to each performance. Tourso uses scripted movement and choreography to structure the scenes, while Daniels’ lens gives Los Angeles a saturated texture that brings weight to the collection. The choice to shoot on film reinforces the cinematic reference points and gives each sequence a distinctive atmosphere.

Caton, known for his breakout role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, portrays a character who navigates the streets of Los Angeles with confidence. Richards, Comanescu, Owen, and Wild contribute additional arcs, shaping a set of perspectives that expand the campaign’s focus. Each male figure reflects a different aspect of Los Angeles nightlife, whether entering hidden clubs, crossing hotel lobbies, or driving through neon-lit streets.

The wardrobe connects directly to these roles. Slick tailoring cut with a Seventies influence, embroidered velvet bomber jackets, glistening tuxedos, and layered textures all become extensions of the characters. According to AMIRI, the palette itself frames how the city is perceived, coloring Los Angeles through fashion.

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel serves as the central location. Known for its ties to cinema’s golden age, the hotel acts as both stage and character within the campaign. Shots move from its suites to limousines and into dimly lit bars, creating a thread that connects the cast. The visuals show clothing as active within each scenario. Tailoring sharpens in corridors, velvet outerwear catches light under neon, and tuxedos shimmer against reflective surfaces.

With “Hollywood Noir,” AMIRI positions its Fall Winter 2025 collection as part of a larger portrait of Los Angeles nightlife.