Jimmy Choo Taps Wang Yibo for New Campaign

Jimmy Choo unveils a fresh campaign starring Global Brand Ambassador Wang Yibo, putting a spotlight on two statement pieces: the FLORENT GLITTER trainer and the BOX CAMERA bag. The imagery leans into the brand’s signature blend of sleek tailoring and street energy, polished enough for front row, easy enough for the everyday scroll.

The FLORENT GLITTER lands as a high-impact update to a court silhouette: clean lines, a cushioned profile, and a glitter treatment that turns movement into light. It’s the kind of sneaker that reads minimal from a distance and cinematic up close, ideal for night shoots, city neon, and those studio-to-stage days Yibo knows well.

Paired with the BOX CAMERA bag, the styling locks into a modern off-duty uniform. The compact, structured shape keeps essentials tight and accessible, while the hardware and strap options dial the look from casual crossbody to sharp shoulder carry. Together, the duo frames a neat style equation: one hero sneaker, one precision bag, zero overthinking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo)

As brand ambassador, Wang Yibo brings an editor’s sense of curation to accessories that can carry an entire fit. The campaign taps his performance-driven profile, dance, music, screen, and translates it into a fashion vocabulary: clean palettes, directional textures, and pieces that hold the shot without shouting.

If you’re building a rotation that swings from day to night, anchoring with a statement low-top and a compact camera bag is a fast route to impact. The FLORENT GLITTER does the work where most sneakers fade under evening light; the BOX CAMERA adds structure without bulk.

The latest drop is rolling out through Jimmy Choo boutiques and the brand’s channels. Keep an eye on Jimmy Choo for more looks from the campaign and for how to style these pieces with sharp suiting or relaxed separates, depending on your lane.