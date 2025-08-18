The spotlight falls on Kit Butler and Mathieu Simoneau, two of the most in-demand faces in menswear, as they front the latest Balenciaga sneaker campaign. Their presence in this campaign not only marks a high point in their modeling careers but also aligns them with the final sneaker releases of Demna’s era at Balenciaga: the Monday and Hampton sneakers.

Kit Butler, represented by Soul Artist Management (New York), Bananas Models (Paris), Fashion Model Management (Milan), Next London (London, Mother Agency), Brooks Modeling Agency (Amsterdam), Sight Management Studio (Barcelona), Boss Models Cape Town (Cape Town), Le Management (Copenhagen), and MIKAs (Stockholm), brings a distinctly British edge to the campaign. Based in London, Kit’s versatility and sculpted features have made him a fixture on runways and in editorials globally. His ability to embody both athleticism and understated luxury is a natural fit for Balenciaga’s hybrid sneaker vision.

Mathieu Simoneau, based in New York and represented by VNY Models (New York), Success Models (Paris), Why Not Model Management (Milan), and WANT MANAGEMENT (Toronto, Mother Agency), brings a transatlantic presence and a refined yet rebellious energy. Mathieu’s sharp gaze and modern masculinity perfectly complement the minimalist yet subversive aesthetic of both the Balenciaga Monday and Hampton sneakers.

The Monday sneaker stands out for its all-leather hybrid construction, merging a vintage running silhouette with an ultra-lightweight technical rubber sole. Raw edges, visible stitching, and the 3B Sports Icon signature reinforce the artisanal, lived-in feel that has become a Balenciaga hallmark under Demna. The Hampton, by contrast, is a study in minimalism – clean lines, subtle branding, and a focus on craftsmanship over ornamentation. Both styles are designed to bridge the gap between luxury and streetwear, a space Demna has owned like no other creative director in high fashion.

Photographed by Collier Schorr and styled by Marie Chaix, the campaign’s stripped-back aesthetic allows Kit and Mathieu’s personalities to shine. Camille Lutz’s makeup and Julia Wagner’s set design foreground the product and the models’ unique presence, while casting by Franziska Bachofen Echt ensures an international, genre-defining lineup.

As Demna departs for Gucci, the campaign feels like a closing statement – a moment that crystallizes his impact on men’s fashion and sneaker culture. The Monday and Hampton sneakers, worn by two of the industry’s most influential models, signal both an end and a new beginning for Balenciaga’s menswear and footwear legacy.