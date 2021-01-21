Behind The Scenes With Lorenzo Zurzolo for TOD’s

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Milan based fashion brand Tod’s enlists Italian actor on the rise Lorenzo Zurzolo for their Fall Winter 2021 lookbook and short film fashion shoot.

Tod’s just as most of Italian fashion houses who took part in the latest Milan Fashion Week schedule has opted for a digital presentation of their Fall Winter 2021 collection. The beautifully crafted collection was captured for the lookbook and short film in Villa Ronchi by architect Giuseppe De Finetti. The stunning house is located in Vigevano, and was constructed in 1936.

Zurzolo plays a young actor who is self isolating for seven days, the film appropriately holds the title #sevenT. On this occasion T stands for Tod’s but also for time, something we have all experienced passing much more differently in the past year. T is also taking shape of an instantly recognizable new emblem from Tod’s appearing on shoes, belts, jackets and handbags.

Zurzolo is known as one of the most promising young Italian actors, internationally known for his part in Netflix show ‘Baby‘.