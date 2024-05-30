Jeremy Pope Fronts Calvin Klein’s Vibrant 2024 Pride Collection

Calvin Klein has unveiled its 2024 Pride collection through the vibrant and inclusive “This is Love” campaign. Starring Jeremy Pope, the campaign showcases his dynamic presence in both still images and a lively video shot by Gordon von Steiner. The video features Pope lip-syncing to Crystal Waters‘s iconic track “100% Pure Love,” surrounded by a diverse group of models and dancers, all exuding the joyful energy of Pride. This campaign is not just a celebration of fashion but a powerful statement of love, unity, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jeremy is known for his versatility and powerful performances in both theater and film, Pope brings a charismatic energy to the collection. His involvement in the campaign highlights his ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ visibility and representation. Pope’s participation in the “This is Love” campaign is more than just a modeling gig; it’s a statement of his dedication to celebrating and uplifting the community. His dynamic performance in the video encapsulates the spirit of Pride and the essence of the collection.

The 2024 Pride collection itself reimagines classic Calvin Klein underwear and apparel with a vibrant twist. Intense Power underwear now features a striking rainbow gradient waistband, a bold symbol of Pride. Additionally, the collection includes cotton stretch and modern cotton styles in vivid, eye-catching hues. The monogram logo tees and tanks are designed with a seasonal gradient print, adding a fresh and colorful touch to Calvin Klein’s iconic styles. These pieces are not only fashionable but also serve as a celebration of individuality and self-expression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Calvin Klein’s collaboration with the Transgender Law Center and ILGA World further emphasizes their commitment to inclusivity and social justice. The two limited-edition T-shirts created in partnership with these NGOs are part of the new collection and will be available online and in stores while supplies last. This initiative highlights Calvin Klein’s dedication to supporting the LGBTQ+ community beyond just fashion. By partnering with these organizations, Calvin Klein is contributing to crucial advocacy and support for transgender and LGBTQ+ rights worldwide.

The 2024 Pride collection by Calvin Klein, embodied through the “This is Love” campaign, is a powerful testament to the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and celebration of diversity. With Jeremy Pope at the forefront, the campaign not only showcases stylish and vibrant apparel but also underscores a message of love, support, and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Calvin Klein continues to set a standard for fashion that is both innovative and socially conscious, making the 2024 Pride collection a significant and meaningful contribution to the celebration of Pride.