Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 Built for the Slopes

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 opens with a sense of forward drive shaped by instinct and velocity. The collection signals a recalibration of the brand’s direction, grounded in its core attitude while looking decisively ahead. The show advances with focus, moving from uncertainty into definition through energy, control, and speed.

Sound plays an active role in setting the atmosphere. A custom soundtrack created with AI technology translates emotions drawn from the designers’ current state of mind. Music functions as a structural element within the show, reinforcing a phase defined by experimentation and a direct engagement with new tools.

Returning to the Canadian roots of founders Dean and Dan Caten, Dsquared2 places winter at the center of its vision. Cold-weather sports and mountain culture shape the collection’s foundation, filtered through performance, fantasy, and attitude. The slopes become a stage for confrontation and self-definition.

Menswear carries this charge through references to hockey, skiing, and après-ski culture. Hockey jerseys, ski layers, oversized puffers, and knitted sets inspired by the 1970s appear reworked with intensity. The garments prioritize protection and motion, designed for impact rather than subtlety. Gigantic puffer jackets layer over oversized suits, while expansive parkas wrap bodies dressed in racing suits, knit long johns, and cropped turtlenecks drawn from competition bibs.

Padded vests and biker jackets introduce a confrontational edge, paired with flared leather trousers that exaggerate movement. Canadian rodeo influences migrate toward alpine terrain through heavy fur textures, voluminous coats, teddy jackets, padded nylon chaps, and exposed torsos.

Accessories extend the collection’s fixation on speed and adaptability. Dsquared2 introduces #D2speed hybrid eyewear developed in collaboration with Carrera. Inspired by ski goggles from the 1970s, the eyewear features a magnetic system that clips on and off, replacing traditional temples with a branded elastic band. Offered in black, white, and red, the design emphasizes flexibility and performance, aligning with the collection’s broader logic.