BOSS Bridges Decades of Design for Fall Winter 2026

Sculpted shoulders and adjusted lapels direct archival house references into a focused study of personal identity.

BOSS Fall Winter 2026
BOSS introduces the Fall Winter 2026 runway collection with a clear focus on tailoring shaped by archive research and updated proportion. The season revisits suit construction developed in earlier decades and redirects it toward current form through controlled structure. Sculpted shoulders associated with late-1980s tailoring return with lapels adjusted according to late-1990s references.

FALL WINTER 2026.27

Double-breasted jackets appear with single-pleated trousers, creating volume that extends through the leg while maintaining a structured outline. Three-button jackets combine with wider, double-pleated trousers, shifting posture through altered proportion. Tailoring determines the silhouette’s presence, guiding how garments shape movement and stance. Silk and jacquard embellishments extend across neckties, pocket squares, scarves, and cummerbunds.

BOSS Fall Winter 2026
BOSS Fall Winter 2026
Marco Falcioni approaches tailoring as a form shaped through personal use. He references artists, actors, writers, and musicians who adopted tailored clothing at decisive points in their careers. This perspective informs garments designed for interpretation, including structured suits, tailored coats, shirts, and silk accessories.

Technical fabrics drawn from sportswear introduce alternative surface qualities within tailored construction. Nylon trench coats feature defined lapels that align with the formal language of suiting. Leather coats combined with cashmere introduce depth through texture and weight.

Leather occupies a central position across multiple silhouettes. Structured leather coats appear alongside softer garments treated with ponyhair-effect finishes. Fabric manipulation techniques shape texture and surface definition. The palette supports these developments through controlled tonal range, including black, midnight navy, smoky grey, olive, russet brown, warm terracotta, and golden ochre.

An Italian-crafted monk shoe features a buckle strap and concealed metal detail spelling the BOSS name in cobbler’s nails along the sole. An oversized leather bag introduces rigid construction defined by visible hardware and a goatskin lining. The BOSS Revers bag appears in a runway edition shaped through lapel-inspired design. Silk neckwear sets produced in Italy include ties, scarves, and pocket squares decorated with paisley patterns drawn from the archive.

The runway took place at Rubattino56 in Milan, where more than six hundred guests attended, including ambassadors David Beckham, S.COUPS, Alice Schmidt, and Wang Shun. Material bands stretched across the space, forming a defined visual structure. An ochre crushed velvet runway carpet connected the environment to the collection’s material direction.

Written by Jana Kostic

