Institution: Kith Fall 2025 Collection

Kith unveiled its Fall 2025 collection with a runway show, its first in six years, staged on the streets of New York City’s NoHo neighborhood. Positioned outside the brand’s newly renovated flagship, the presentation introduced “INSTITUTION,” a line designed by Ronnie Fieg that framed Manhattan’s constant movement as its backdrop.

The collection drew on multiple influences, starting with patterned sportswear and logo-heavy performance shirts. Denim tracksuits extended the athletic narrative while bringing texture and familiarity. Oversized jackets carried patches and graphics referencing New York teams like the Yankees, Knicks, and Giants.

Fieg also revived &Kin, Kith’s elevated line that focuses on reimagined classics. This portion introduced refined tailoring and updated wardrobe staples, giving structure to a collection otherwise defined by movement. K-Tech expanded its presence with new lifestyle and performance designs, bridging functionality with design-conscious detail.

Footwear formed a central pillar of the show, reinforcing the menswear focus. The new Black Tie Superstar continued Fieg’s work with adidas, offering a modern interpretation of the classic silhouette. Birkenstock entered the collection with the Braided Boston, while a new running model broadened the technical performance offering. Kith’s ongoing 8th St Wallabee Collection, developed with adidas Originals and Clarks Originals, also returned, adding another layer of footwear variety.

Menswear throughout the lineup shifted between preppy influences and athletic references. Sweaters, tracksuits, and tailored jackets appeared together, forming a wardrobe that could adapt to different settings within the city.

To close the evening, musicians Gashi and Jimi Banks performed an unplanned set, echoing the show’s spontaneous quality. The return to the runway affirmed the brand’s place within the city while pointing to how Kith envisions menswear for Fall 2025.