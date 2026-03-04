Cult Gaia Enters Menswear With the Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Cult Gaia enters menswear with the launch of its Spring Summer 2026 Men’s Collection, marking the brand’s first dedicated offering for men. The collection extends the sculptural language that defines the label into a new category while maintaining a focus on material, silhouette, and environment. Designed for warm climates and shifting light, the collection explores clothing that responds to both the body and surrounding conditions.

The campaign takes place in Praia do Arpoador in Rio de Janeiro. Heat, salt, sand, and ocean air shape the visual atmosphere of the imagery. Sunlight and coastal textures interact with the garments while the shoreline environment contributes movement and intensity to the photographs.

Relaxed linen tailoring forms a central element of the wardrobe, offering breathable silhouettes designed for warm weather. Softened cotton pieces introduce flexibility and comfort, allowing the garments to open naturally to air and movement.

Outerwear within the line introduces density through embroidered surfaces that add texture and visual depth. The embroidery creates layered compositions rendered in tones drawn from the horizon. Ocean blue, sun-washed coral, and deep Brazilian dusk appear across these garments, producing a color palette tied closely to the environment of Rio de Janeiro.

Denim appears through workwear-inspired silhouettes cut high at the waist. Visible topstitching and oversized patch pockets define these garments and introduce utilitarian references into the collection. The denim maintains a structured shape while remaining adaptable to movement, allowing the pieces to integrate naturally with lighter garments such as linen tailoring and cotton separates.

Swimwear forms another essential component of the new menswear offering. Hand-designed prints appear across swim silhouettes that sit close to the body. Warm tones and graphic patterns interact with water and sunlight, creating surfaces that change with motion and reflection.

Garments maintain clear structure while allowing freedom of movement and physical presence. The clothing reflects a moment suspended between day and night, where light shifts and temperatures soften.

This release marks a new phase for Cult Gaia as the brand expands beyond its existing ready-to-wear and accessory categories. Founded in Los Angeles in 2012 by Jasmin Larian Hekmat, Cult Gaia began as a collection of accessories before developing into a full fashion and lifestyle label. The Spring Summer 2026 Men’s Collection is available now online and Cult Gaia boutiques worldwide.