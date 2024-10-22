Novak Djokovic Takes the Great Wall of China with Lacoste

The Great Wall of Juyongguan in Beijing hosted a spectacular event as Lacoste unveiled its “Play Big” campaign. Turning one of the Seven Wonders of the World into a stunning stage, the brand celebrated Novak Djokovic in a fusion of sports, fashion, and heritage, setting a new standard for ambitious events.

The evening began at Club Lacoste, where VIPs, celebrities, and ambassadors explored four platforms dedicated to Chinese and French cultures. The ancient stonework of the Wall was creatively decorated with Lacoste’s signature crocodile motif, blending centuries-old heritage with contemporary style.

The highlight came when Djokovic emerged through a hidden passage onto a custom-built tennis court atop the Wall. Alongside Chinese star Wang Yibo, the two ambassadors delighted the audience with a ‘serve challenge,’ adding an exciting athletic element to the show’s narrative.

A light rain added a dreamy quality to the evening, enhancing the ambiance as Djokovic reflected on his partnership with Lacoste. The night ended with an exclusive after-party, rounding out a once-in-a-lifetime celebration under the misty sky.

For the first time ever, a tennis court was installed on the Great Wall, thanks to advanced technology. Lacoste’s bold event highlighted its strong ties to China, celebrating perseverance and innovation in a setting that mirrored the strength of the Chinese spirit.

By turning the Great Wall into an extraordinary playground, Lacoste delivered a powerful message of creativity and boldness. Novak Djokovic, at the heart of this historic event, embodied the values that define the brand’s unique blend of tradition and modernity.

