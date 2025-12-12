Discover MM6 Maison Margiela Pre-Fall 2026 Collection

MM6 Maison Margiela approaches Pre-Fall 2026 through deconstruction and duality, grounding the collection in clothing designed for daily use. The label continues to operate within the established Margiela vocabulary, focusing on garments that register as familiar before revealing disruption through wear, construction, and orientation.

School uniforms and workwear serve as the primary reference points for the season. MM6 draws on their discipline, repetition, and utility, treating these codes as raw material rather than fixed templates. The collection retains a sense of normality through neutral and muted tones, while construction quietly destabilizes expected forms. Several pieces appear worn backward or inside out, a recurring house code that reframes how garments relate to the body and challenges conventional ideas of finish and function.

Tailoring anchors the collection and undergoes the most direct intervention. Jackets and coats feature slits, openings, and reversed elements that adjust proportion and alter how each piece sits. An inverted workwear jacket stands out, defined by an oversized collar and pocketing that appears flipped outward.

Knitwear and shirting extend this logic through imbalance and interruption. Asymmetrical knits appear partially displaced, while shirts seem half-tucked or unevenly fastened, suggesting clothing caught mid-use rather than fully styled. These details maintain an air of informality while reinforcing the collection’s interest in disruption through subtle means. Layering plays a central role, with elongated jersey shirts, stacked hoodies, and raw-hemmed denim providing structure beneath more concept-driven outerwear.

Menswear focuses on illusion, layering, and material substitution. A khaki shirt styled with trousers and a tie reveals itself as vegan leather upon closer inspection, unsettling assumptions about texture and function. A collegiate jacket worn over a red sweater operates as a composite garment, combining wool suiting sleeves with a knit body layered beneath a faux-fur vest.

Across the collection, MM6 demonstrates fluency in Margiela’s foundational approach of reengineering clothing from the inside out. The designs resist easy replication and avoid the appearance of simple vintage recombination. What appears ordinary at first glance reveals complexity through construction, orientation, and intent.