Versace menswear Fall Winter 2023 runway collection presented in Los Angeles brought a new point of view from the iconic Italian Fashion house. Versace Menswear Fall Winter 2023 collection is back to black perhaps as no other collection in the prolific history of the Italian Fashion house. The signature prints and Versace La Greca pattern were nowhere to be seen at the Fall Winter 2023 collection. Instead Creative Director Donatella Versace and her team for Los Angeles head into a monochrome total black dominated menswear collection with a touch of blue jeans playing up with the house’s signature silhouettes.

Sent down the runway alongside techno beats interlaced with Italian area’s the collection brings a new slick view for Versace man. Talking about the collection to the press label’s Creative Director Donatella Versace shares: “This collection starts from the understanding and appreciation of the body that we have always had in our heart at Versace. We applied the lessons learned in the Atelier to ready-to-wear: the construction, the tailoring, the beauty of fabric. This is a celebration of our craftsmanship and understanding of true luxury to create a wardrobe for the innovators and changers of the world and the people who champion them. For me, Los Angeles is a natural home for us because we share the DNA of energy, power, creativity, and imagination. Together at this show we share those values around the globe.”

Discover all the Versace Menswear Fall Winter 2023 runway looks in our gallery:

Back silhouettes from VERSACE Fall Winter 2023 menswear collection looks:

For all the looks including womenswear visit VERSACE Fall Winter 2023 collection feature on DSCENE.