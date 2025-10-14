Vetements Presents Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Vetements Spring Summer 2026 unfolded like controlled chaos. Guram Gvasalia transformed the Champs-Élysées into a raw industrial stage where fashion became confrontation. The Georgian designer constructed his latest vision through contrast, excess, and disruption, forcing the audience to feel the collection before they could see it.

The show took place in a concrete arena resembling a parking structure, illuminated by flashing strobe lights that fractured space and perception. A heavy soundtrack by Anyma and Chris Avantgarde filled the air, collapsing rhythm into noise. Barking dogs opened the presentation, followed by relentless light and sound that disoriented both models and audience. A few stumbled toward the photographers’ pit, blinded by the flashes, an accident that felt deliberate, another act of Gvasalia’s provocation.

Tailoring carried the tension of duality. Suits appeared formal at first glance, but their cuts and proportions twisted the codes of corporate wear. Shoulders exaggerated, waists dropped, and fabrics shifted between matte and reflective, turning businesswear into armor. Oversized shirts hung open with precision, while trousers fell in sharp folds that distorted symmetry.

High collars rose to shield the face, and structured coats enclosed the body like barricades. These shapes suggested defense, not of style, but of privacy, reflecting Gvasalia’s recurring interest in anonymity. Beneath the chaos, his construction remained rigorous, using tailoring as language rather than decoration.

The slogans returned, cut into the collection’s rhythm. “I AM NAKED UNDERNEATH MY CLOTHES” appeared across fitted tees, a reminder of exposure beneath uniformity. Rhinestoned Paris souvenir tanks shimmered under strobe light, collapsing kitsch into irony. Striped polos, cropped track jackets, and wide cargo pants expanded Vetements’ vocabulary, layering references from streetwear, club culture, and everyday utility.