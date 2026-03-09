Sandro Fall Winter 2026 Shapes an Urban Menswear Wardrobe

Sandro Fall Winter 2026 presents a menswear wardrobe defined by a modern urban attitude. The Sandro man enters the season with confidence shaped by city life and the clarity of early morning air. His silhouette carries precision and restraint while maintaining a relaxed presence. The collection introduces garments influenced by vintage references interpreted through a contemporary lens.

Layering structures the collection as coats, jackets, and knitwear build depth while allowing movement and flexibility. Outerwear plays a central role in this composition. Oversized coats wrap around the body and create volume without restricting motion. The Sandro studio places special attention on car coats, which appear as key garments throughout the collection. Designers craft these pieces from black double-faced leather or light shearling, materials that introduce texture and warmth.

Double-breasted coats bring structure to the wardrobe and shape a clear outline. Straight-cut coats follow with a more direct line that maintains the urban attitude of the collection. Mac silhouettes add another layer of outerwear that strengthens the wardrobe’s winter focus.

The Sandro studio removes traditional tailoring construction and eliminates shoulder pads to achieve a deconstructed approach. This decision creates a natural line across the shoulders and torso. Wool suiting blousons appear alongside jackets with oversized trucker collars. Chunky ribbed knitwear punctuates the collection and provides additional texture. The legs fall long and wide and continue past the ankle to break over the shoe. This proportion reinforces the relaxed mood that defines the collection.

Color shapes the atmosphere of the wardrobe through deep tones associated with winter. Black anchors the palette and appears throughout the collection. Latte and chocolate introduce warmth that softens the darker shades. Navy, tobacco brown, and anthracite grey extend the color range.

Marled fabrics add visual complexity and texture to the garments. These materials layer across coats, knitwear, and tailoring pieces to enrich the surface of the wardrobe. The Sandro studio introduces color sparingly through selected statement garments. Oversized leather jackets appear in cognac and turquoise. These pieces create focal points within the collection and pair with mohair sweaters rendered in bright tones.

Double-faced wool provides structure and warmth across coats and outerwear. Cashmere introduces softness that complements heavier fabrics. Alpaca contributes additional insulation through enveloping textures suited to winter conditions. Patinated leather adds depth and character to jackets and coats. Neoprene-like finishes appear across selected garments and contribute a technical surface.

Accessories complete the wardrobe and extend the visual language of the collection. Chunky chocolate derbies ground the looks with weight and stability. Ankle boots support the urban character of the silhouette. Straw-toned slippers add variation to the footwear selection. Graphic eyewear introduces a final detail shaped by seventies references interpreted through modern design.