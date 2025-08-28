Vivienne Westwood Man Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Vivienne Westwood Man unveiled its Fall Winter 2025 collection with a focus on surrealist details and sharp tailoring, while continuing to channel the late designer’s punk legacy. The house introduced eccentric finishes, experimental textures, and reworked proportions, staying true to its instinct for subversion.

Staple menswear items take on new forms this season. Cropped overshirts, frayed capes, and deconstructed shirting create a foundation for the collection, while tartan surfaces in multiple treatments, including a bleached version that reimagines the iconic pattern. All-over illustrations and abstract graphics push the visual language further. Standouts include a trompe l’oeil puffer resembling a tufted leather sofa, a technicolor ensemble with typographic prints, and a cardigan accented with playful appliques.

Alongside these expressive gestures, Westwood Man introduced moments of restraint. A chino collar shirt reminiscent of altar garments paired with a charcoal kilt and riding trousers gave one look a pared-back character. A full-length monochrome cloak emphasized minimalism through volume, while a classic butler-style suit with a white pussybow blouse offered a formal alternative that balanced the collection’s louder notes.

The interplay between restraint and expression demonstrates how Vivienne Westwood Man situates punk codes within the present menswear context. By pairing eccentric graphics with more tailored options, the collection straddles avant-garde experimentation and structured wearability.

Oversized shapes dominate throughout the season, joined by cropped hems and tailoring that nods to classic menswear traditions. These choices place the collection squarely within ongoing menswear dialogues, where streetwear influences and traditional construction converge.

Vivienne Westwood Man’s Fall Winter 2025 collection underscores how the label continues to evolve. Punk heritage serves as a foundation, but surrealist accents, minimalist gestures, and directional tailoring show how the brand reinterprets its DNA for today’s audience.