Ciao MMSCENE: Yassine El Bouanani by Borislav Utjesinovic

Moroccan model Yassine El Bouanani stars in the latest edition of our Ciao MMSCENE exclusive portrait series, lensed by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic. The sessions, featuring up-and-coming models, were captured by our team during the recently concluded Spring Summer 2026 menswear season in Milan.

Today we introduce the handsome Yassine El Bouanani from El Borouj in Morocco, who is now based in Italy. The 21-year-old model was scouted on the streets of Milan by agent Julia Asaro. He is represented by Elite Models in Milan, his mother agency, and by Ford Models in Paris. This season Yassine was selected to walk the show for Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana.

Model Yassine El Bouanani – @yassin.elbo

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic