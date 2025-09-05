in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, Ford Models, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Ciao MMSCENE: Yassine El Bouanani by Borislav Utjesinovic

The latest face in our Ciao MMSCENE line-up is Yassine El Bouanani

Yassine El Bouanani
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

Moroccan model Yassine El Bouanani stars in the latest edition of our Ciao MMSCENE exclusive portrait series, lensed by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic. The sessions, featuring up-and-coming models, were captured by our team during the recently concluded Spring Summer 2026 menswear season in Milan.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Today we introduce the handsome Yassine El Bouanani from El Borouj in Morocco, who is now based in Italy. The 21-year-old model was scouted on the streets of Milan by agent Julia Asaro. He is represented by Elite Models in Milan, his mother agency, and by Ford Models in Paris. This season Yassine was selected to walk the show for Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana.

Keep up with our exclusive series, we have already introduced some very promising faces such as Oliver Robertson, Artur Costa, Filippo Pulze, Ruben Pols, Kosse Diao, Chazz Moon, Ally Beagent, Stefano Scholtens, Dillon Collins, and Zaquel Mendes. Stay connected for even more new faces and stories from MMSCENE.

Model Yassine El Bouanani – @yassin.elbo
Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Written by Ana Markovic

