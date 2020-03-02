in d'men at d'management Group, Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Balint by Ben Sabo

Fresh faced Balint stars in What will I do to make you love me exclusive story by Ben Sabo

Balint
Jumprer: Asos

The handsome Balint at D’Management Group updates his portfolio with What will I do to make you love me story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ben Sabo. In charge of beauty was Gabor Kiss.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Balint is wearing selected pieces from Asos, Ballorin, H&M, and Puma.


Balint

Jumpsuit Ballorin

Balint

Jumprer: Asos

Balint

Look: Photographer’s own

Balint

Balint

Socks: H&M

Balint

Balint

Raincoat Asos

Balint

Top Puma

Balint

Balint

Top Puma

Balint

Jumpsuit Ballorin

Photographer Ben Sabo – whiteshirtwhiteshort
Makeup Artist: Gabor Kiss
Model: Balint at D’Management Group

