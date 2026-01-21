Discover Brioni Fall Winter 2026.27 Collection

Italian fashion house Brioni presents the Fall Winter 2026.27 collection as an imagined grand tour rooted in places tied to the Maison’s identity. Italian settings inform attitudes and ways of dressing, shaping a complete 24/7 wardrobe that shifts between business, leisure, travel, and evening. The collection carries a consistent softness, balancing formal structure with ease and a restrained romantic tone.

Each season, Brioni revisits its foundations through updated cuts and fabric development. For Fall-Winter 2026.27, the house works with vicuña, cashmere, wool, silk, and cotton, alongside its signature double fabrics. These materials support garments that feel light while retaining definition, aligning classic tailoring with present-day wearability.

Color choices draw from Rome’s sunsets and stone surfaces, expressed through warm neutrals and deep accents. Aubergine, dusty rose, peacock green, burgundy, and blueberry add depth, while a spectrum of greys, from smoky tones to metallic effects, introduces a sharper urban register shaped by clean architectural lines.

Formal and informal dress interact throughout the collection. A business suit pairs with a field jacket and knitted tie. Leisure pieces adopt the Prince of Wales motif. Tailoring appears alongside denim, creating combinations that feel natural within daily routines. This approach proposes a modern idea of power dressing defined by confidence and restraint.

Silhouettes include double-breasted suits and mismatched sets in refined color pairings, worn with crisp shirts or fine cashmere knits over deconstructed trousers. Outerwear strengthens the winter offer through reversible solid and checked coats, field jackets, puffers, and substantial cardigan jackets designed for layering and adaptability from workdays to weekends.

The Mountain Capsule introduces a refined take on performance dressing for alpine settings and après-ski moments. Crafted from Baby Lacaune and Technical Cashmere, the pieces deliver warmth through layered construction while keeping a light and easy feel suited to cold-weather activity.

Eveningwear arrives with tuxedos and dinner jackets featuring double-layer construction and tactile surfaces. Mélange micro-sequined embroidery, plush velvet in vivid tones, and exclusive jacquard fabrics create depth and richness while maintaining modern softness.

Accessories continue the theme of ease and craft. Bags appear in soft leathers with artisanal details, shaped around Brioni’s soft-edged octagonal form. Footwear relies on Goodyear welting, reinforcing durability and finish.