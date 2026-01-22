Moschino Looks to the Past for Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Moschino frames Men’s Fall Winter 2026, Collezione 07: I Complici around a collective idea that predates seasons and trends. In 1988, Franco Moschino gathered friends and collaborators into a loose group he called his accomplices. That circle valued character over accepted standards of beauty and treated fashion as a space for personality, humor, and dissent. Creative Director Adrian Appiolaza reactivates that structure for 2026, treating it as a working system.

The men’s collection reshapes familiar Moschino codes through reduction and irony. Appiolaza lowers their intensity, allowing silhouettes and details to speak without exaggeration. The figures that emerge suggest future-facing paninari, shaped by black, military references, saturated color, denim, and leather. Each look operates independently while remaining part of a broader group.

Classic Moschino garments anchor the collection. A little black dress logic translates into menswear proportions and attitude, while tailoring adopts unexpected gestures. Shirts become patchworks of labels that trace the evolution of the Moschino logo, turning branding into narrative. Surfaces that appear decorative reveal themselves as something else on contact, keeping perception in flux.

Cinzia Ruggeri’s presence informs the collection’s tone. Active from the 1960s through the 1980s, Ruggeri challenged Italian fashion by dismantling its design assumptions. She transformed everyday objects into unsettling forms and used irony as a tool rather than ornament. Her way of working aligns closely with Franco Moschino’s thinking.

The men’s looks carry a sensual charge balanced by play. A trench coat features printed raindrops, suggesting a London locked in perpetual drizzle. Zebra print collides with polka dots without justification. A young twink wears a reflective T-shirt marked with quotation signs, presenting a message that remains deliberately unresolved.

Inversion and misalignment become tools for expression. The yellow puffer jacket bearing the historic Smiley appears flipped upside down, shifting a familiar symbol into an open question. The image asks whether joy still functions the same way within a complex present.

Freedom binds Appiolaza’s accomplices for Fall Winter 2026. Dressed in Franco Moschino’s historic brick print, they carry a small house that functions as a bag and wear an oversized scarf bearing the phrase that unites the group. The message centers on the will to exist, to express oneself, and to live freely.