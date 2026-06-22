Brioni Spring Summer 2027 Collection Focuses on Custom Tailoring

Brioni introduced Brioni Maestria during its Spring Summer 2027 presentation, placing customization at the core of the season. The project extends the brand’s bespoke offer through a wider range of personal choices, giving clients new ways to shape garments and accessories according to individual taste.

Brioni Maestria builds on two approaches. The first follows the brand’s Su Misura tailoring, which gives clients customization options within established guidelines. The second takes an Alta Sartoria approach and gives the client a deeper role in the creative process. Together, these services broaden the Brioni offer beyond tailoring and into categories such as shirts, knitwear, footwear, and small leather goods.

The project gives clients access to a wide set of choices. In addition to fabrics, Brioni offers options for buttons, linings, combinations, and technical specifications. This structure allows each client to take part in the design process while receiving a dedicated high-end service. Brioni Maestria presents customization as a direct extension of the house’s tailoring knowledge, with detail, material, and fit shaping the final result.

The Spring Summer 2027 men’s collection also draws from Brioni’s Roman identity. The palette takes cues from the city’s historic center, the hazy countryside near the Appia Antica, life by the water, and evening occasions. Rosso Roma, eucalyptus green, slate gray, travertine beige, column white, ochre, Trevi blue, midnight blue, and coral give the collection a wearable sense of elegance.

Brioni continues to work with color, innovation, high-grade quality, and Roman couture codes. The collection links formal dressing with leisure through soft construction, fine materials, and clean silhouettes. Each piece expresses elegance through manners, poise, and confidence, with references to charismatic figures such as Marcello Mastroianni and Gianni Agnelli.

Key pieces show this balance, Brioni crafts the unlined, double-breasted Soffio blazer from slightly water-repellent light nubuck and finishes it with gold buttons. A double-breasted jacket with low buttoning and an ultra-light shoulder uses Zefiro fabric, a silk, cashmere, and linen blend. The brand pairs it with a Trama knit polo shirt, creating a link between formal tailoring and sportier dressing.

For more relaxed moments, the collection includes a shirt-collared blouson in suede with alligator-effect nubuck details. The signature Vagabond overshirt combines cashmere softness with suede suppleness, giving the piece structure and ease. Brioni also brings utility into the season through the unlined Sahariana jacket in wool-and-linen herringbone, styled with a striped shirt.

The Travel Jacket appears in lightweight wool Hopsack with alligator-print nubuck details, adding a practical layer to the collection. Brioni also presents a Plume suit in Prince of Wales with a striped shirt and tricot tie. The suit updates Roman elegance through a revised cut and jacket length.

Footwear completes the season’s focus on archival references and customization. Among the key pieces, Brioni includes the Footglove lace-up shoe, reinterpreted from the house archives. Through Brioni Maestria and the Spring Summer 2027 collection, the house brings personal choice, Roman color, and tailoring into one clear seasonal direction.