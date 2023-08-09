Bright Vachirawit & Kuan Chen Model Calvin Klein Underwear

Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN presented its Fall Winter 2023 Underwear campaign starring Thai actor, singer and model Bright Vachirawit and Chinese actor Kuan Chen. In charge of photography was Park Jongha. The campaign focuses on the confidence and powerful individuality of each talent, embodying the brand’s contemporary sophistication and allure.

Calvin Klein‘s men’s clothing embodies innovative and forward-thinking designs, with an enticing and understated elegance. Calvin Klein, a driving force in American culture for almost half a century, thrives on embracing opposites, igniting fresh concepts, and creating unexpected narratives. The Fall 2023 collection includes vibrant color palette, reimagined logos, and premium materials. The Stencil Logo underwear features a redesigned motif, while the Future Shift underwear showcases a striking dual-tone logo waistband.