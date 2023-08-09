BTS’ V Poses for POP Magazine Fall Winter 2023 Issue

BTS member V (Kim Tae-hyung) stars in the cover story of POP Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2023 edition captured by fashion photographer Hong Jang Hyun. In charge of creative direction and styling was Helga Burrill, with set design from Sati Leonne Faulks, and production by Farago Projects. Beauty is work of hair stylist Choi Mujin, and makeup artist Ahn Sunghee. For the story K-pop superstar is wearing selected pieces from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

V has officially announced his debut solo album, titled Layover. The album will feature six songs: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing piano version. For the album V collaborated with NewJeans creative director Hee Jin Min, who oversaw the entire production of the album, from music and choreography to design and promotion. Layover album will be released on September 8th, 2023.

Photography © Hong Jang Hyun for POP Magazine, read more at thepop.com