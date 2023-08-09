BTS Member V is the Cover Star of W Korea Volume 9 Issue

BTS Member V (Kim Tae-hyung) takes the cover of W Korea Magazine‘s Volume 9 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Kim Yejin, with set design from Da;rak. Beauty is work of hair stylist Choi Mujin, makeup artist Ahn Sunghee, and manicurist Park Eunkyung.

W Korea teamed up with V at a Seoul studio just a few days before his thrilling announcement regarding his debut solo album. The upcoming W Korea VOL.9 publication will present an intricate and diverse portrayal of V in two unique editions designated ‘W(Woman)‘ and ‘M(Man)‘. The Magazine explores V’s dynamic spectrum throughout nearly 50 pages in these two volumes, complete with a very personal interview. Every part of V has been recorded by W Korea‘s cameras, from his expressive eyes that convey stories to his commanding presence. This is the first story since V was announced as the new brand ambassador of Cartier.

Photography © Park Jongha for W Korea, read more at wkorea.com