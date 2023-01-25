PFW: CASABLANCA Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand CASABLANCA presented its Fall Winter 2023.24 For the Peace Collection, that explores nuances, colors and shades of life, on January 21st, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection that celebrates life, courage and resistance reflect the pain and beauty found in a war zone. For the season designer Charaf Tajer was inspired by Syria’s capital Damascus, by generosity and kindness of humanity found in between the devastation and ruins.

Let’s not think of refugees as numbers, but as human beings. As equals without hierarchy or discrimination. Refugees carry so much from the past. The homes they left and the loved ones they lost. But today we have a simple choice. To accept their tragedy, or use our platform to spread an important message. We’re not saying that fashion is the solution, but we should use our voices to raise issues and shout loudly, and do anything we can to create a better world. That’s the purpose of this collection. A piece of theatre inspired by courage. A reflection of the pain and beauty I witnessed in a war zone. If I talk about it, then maybe you will talk about it too. And maybe you will be touched by what you see. Then together, we can infuse change. For the peace. – Charaf Tajer

Founder & Creative Director: Charaf Tajer

Art Direction by: Steve Grimes

Production by: La Mode En Images

Show styles by: Helena Tejedor

Artistic Coordination by: Sid Oudainia Beaulieu

Creative Consultant: Maya Chantout

Casting by: Midland Agency

Makeup by: Naima Bremer

Hair by: Ilham Mestour

Press: PURPLE PR