Discover Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus presents its Fall Winter 2026 collection, titled Black Hole, during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The collection focuses on altered tailoring and reconfigured menswear forms, using cut, layering, and exposure as primary design tools. Across the lineup, Rei Kawakubo works within recognisable menswear categories while modifying their structure and appearance.

Tailoring appears throughout the collection in varied and altered forms. Jackets, coats, and suits feature openings, split sections, and exposed interior elements. Many garments reveal inner layers or construction details that typically remain concealed. These interventions change how traditional tailoring presents itself, shifting emphasis from surface finish to internal structure.

Several looks incorporate jackets with divided fronts, cut-away panels, or folded-back sections. Some garments display doubled lapels or layered jacket constructions, producing complex silhouettes without abandoning their tailoring origins. Trousers and suits extend beyond standard proportions in select looks, introducing elongated lines and layered assemblies that depart from conventional menswear dimensions. The collection makes extensive use of black and white.

Styling elements contribute to the presentation of the garments. Models wear masks and wigs that obscure facial features, reducing emphasis on individual identity and directing attention toward clothing. Footwear appears as a key component, with polished shoes featuring printed text applied directly to their surfaces. These textual elements introduce graphic detail without altering the underlying structure of the garments.

Material choices reinforce the collection’s emphasis on construction. Layered fabrics, zipped understructures, extended panels, and added components appear across multiple looks. These elements increase density and complexity, affecting how garments hang and hold shape. The interaction between layers remains visible, reinforcing the collection’s focus on how pieces are built and assembled.