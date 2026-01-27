Discover Junya Watanabe Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Junya Watanabe unveiled its Fall Winter 2026 collection, titled The Best, Dressed, during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The collection approached dressing as an extension of the brand’s established menswear language, focusing on formal silhouettes and structured garments. The season proposed an update to familiar codes through construction, styling, and collaboration.

The collection highlights tailoring and formal dress. Long wool coats, tailored jackets, tuxedo trousers, and structured outerwear formed the foundation of the lineup. Felt hats, slim trousers, and polished shoes reinforced references to classic menswear. The silhouettes reflected dressing conventions associated with mid-century formality, presented through a contemporary lens.

Ivy League references appeared throughout the collection. Blazers, button-down shirts, chinos, and traditional proportions featured across multiple looks. These elements remained recognisable while appearing within updated styling and material combinations. The approach focused on refinement within familiar forms.

Collaborations shaped several key garments. A partnership with Stüssy introduced embroidered motifs applied to tailored pieces, bringing graphic elements into a formal context. Denim developed with Levi’s appeared in select looks, while contributions from Spiewak introduced utilitarian construction and functional detailing. These collaborations added variation while remaining consistent with the collection’s overall direction.

Footwear developed with New Balance appeared as hybrid designs combining sneaker construction with silhouettes associated with formal shoes. These styles complemented tailored looks and aligned with the collection’s focus on adapting established forms.

The color palette remained restrained, with black, navy, grey, and camel dominating the collection. This limited range supported the emphasis on structure and tailoring, allowing details and materials to define each look.