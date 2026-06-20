Dolce&Gabbana Menswear SS27 Turns Sicily Into a Summer State of Mind

Dolce&Gabbana Menswear Spring Summer 2027 begins with Sicily, yet Vacanze Siciliane reads less like a postcard and more like a study of how place shapes clothing. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana return to the island as a source of memory, identity and summer ritual, drawing from its cities, villages, temples, Baroque architecture, mosaics and theatres. The collection translates those references into a wardrobe that feels tactile, sensual and direct.

The opening section sets the tone through nero Sicilia. Black appears with a strong house signature, yet the construction feels lighter than expected. Jackets lose rigidity, shirts sit open, trousers follow the body with greater air, and tailoring gains a softer summer attitude. Dolce&Gabbana keeps the intensity of black while reducing the weight around it, creating a sharp entrance that still belongs to the heat of the season.

As the show develops, the palette shifts into the colours of the island. Sand, limestone, sea blue, turquoise, pistachio green and shades linked to Sicilian granita give the collection a vivid sense of place. These colours suggest travel without leaning on costume. They bring the viewer from formal city dress toward leisure, from shadow into sunlight, from structure into relaxation.

Texture carries much of the collection’s strength. Crochet knits, lightweight cottons, woven suede and linen give the clothes a physical quality. Polo shirts, jackets and classic shirting appear as knitwear, which brings softness to familiar menswear shapes. The collection treats knit as a full wardrobe language, from casual pieces to more dressed silhouettes, and that choice gives the season its most contemporary edge.

Dolce&Gabbana also looks to the 1950s and early 1960s, when modern tourists began to discover Sicily. Silk swimwear, chevron striped knits, linen tailoring and decorative prints evoke that period with clarity. Lemons and postcard views add colour and graphic charm, while the styling keeps the clothes within a polished menswear frame.

The final all white passage brings the collection to its lightest point. After black, citrus tones, sea shades and knit textures, white offers release. Vacanze Siciliane works because it understands Sicily as origin and atmosphere. Dolce&Gabbana turns that connection into a wardrobe for men who dress for summer with pleasure, sensuality and control.