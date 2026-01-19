Discover Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2026.27 Collection

Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana unveiled its Fall Winter 2026.27 menswear collection during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. Titled The Portrait of Man, the collection approached menswear through variation in silhouette, fabric, and styling, presenting a wide spectrum of looks shaped by character and attitude.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tailored jackets and coats introduced the collection through defined shoulders and construction. Proportions shaped posture, while cut determined how garments sat on the body. Tailoring shifted in tone depending on fabric choice and pairing, allowing structure to appear firm in some looks and more relaxed in others. Deep velvets added weight, compact wools reinforced form, matte silks softened transitions, and contemporary brocades contributed surface detail.

Tuxedos appeared in looks designed for evening and ceremonial settings. Black and white fabrics focused attention on cut, surface, and finish. Accessories completed these outfits with precision. Brooches appeared at the lapel, embroidered slippers accompanied tailored ensembles, and patent leather footwear added polish to the overall presentation.

White shirts, flat caps, black knits, velvet suits, pinstripes, and polka dots marked the Black Sicily register. Burgundy joined black in selected looks, expanding the palette while maintaining continuity with familiar Dolce & Gabbana references. These elements recalled a visual language rooted in the house’s history while remaining integrated within the broader collection.

Sweatshirts, outerwear, and layered pieces brought knitwear into multiple roles. Lightweight textures, bouclé yarns, wool, alpaca, and hand-crafted shearling arranged in chevron patterns shaped surface and volume. Fur stitch techniques added further depth. Relaxed knits alternated with denser constructions, allowing texture to guide styling decisions.

Denim appeared in silhouettes inspired by the early 2000s. Distressed and clean finishes alternated across trousers paired with sartorial jackets or oversized knits. Through these combinations, denim shifted between casual and structured registers depending on context.

Printed lettering, logoed and embroidered patches, and knit bands applied to sleeves introduced sport references linked to earlier decades such as the 1960s. Tank tops, football jerseys, and comfort-driven fabrics shaped dynamic looks that remained consistent with the collection’s overall direction.

Soft silhouettes and generous volumes defined the pyjama looks. Garments associated with intimacy extended into everyday dressing, suggesting a relaxed approach shaped by daily life.

Vittoria bags in Taurus leather and fine leathers accompanied looks alongside My Sicily and Atene styles. Small leather goods and eyewear cases appeared throughout. Footwear included refined lace-ups, Bernini ankle boots, and sneakers in silver and gold tones inspired by cycling culture.