Tod’s Men’s SS27 Sets a New Code for The Italian Wardrobe

Tod’s Men’s Spring Summer 2027 takes Villa Necchi Campiglio as its stage and turns the idea of the Italian wardrobe into a study of material, lifestyle and proportion. Under Creative Director Matteo Tamburini, the collection focuses on clothes made for daily refinement, where jackets, shirts, sneakers and loafers carry the weight of the brand’s Made in Italy language through touch and construction.

The Italian Wardrobe starts from a clear idea of dressing. Tamburini builds a menswear proposal around softness, lightness and an exact sense of finish. The setting strengthens that message. Villa Necchi Campiglio brings the collection into a Milanese interior shaped by culture and domestic refinement, creating a natural link with Tod’s idea of Italian life.

Pashmy leads the ready to wear direction. Tod’s developed the leather as a study in softness, taking its name from pashmina. The material gives the Brera Bomber, Castello Jacket and Solferino Shirt a distinct feel. The Brera Bomber comes in warm tones, while the Castello Jacket gives the blazer a relaxed form through patch pockets. The Solferino Shirt uses the same leather language in a lighter, enveloping way. A master artisan specialized in this savoir faire signs each piece, placing human skill directly within the garment.

The palette keeps the collection grounded in natural tones. Beige, cocoa and ochre bring warmth, while Riviera blue and pearl grey draw from the Mediterranean. Tamburini uses these shades to shape a summer wardrobe that feels polished, tactile and easy to wear. The clothes avoid spectacle and focus on materials, surface and proportion.

Footwear plays a major role in the season. The Red Dot sneaker arrives as a new Tod’s icon, built around exclusive materials, elastic lacing and a lightweight sole. A red dot on the heel marks its place inside the brand’s visual language. The sneaker translates Tod’s luxury codes into a softer and lighter form, designed for a man who moves between work and leisure through the same wardrobe.

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Tod’s also returns to the Gommino, one of its most recognizable designs. For Spring Summer 2027, the shoe gains a new leather accessory inspired by the interlocking closure of the Greca belt. The same detail appears on the ultra light loafer, which uses flexible construction and soft leathers with a silky hand.

With The Italian Wardrobe, Tod’s Men’s Spring Summer 2027 offers a complete vision of Italian dressing. Tamburini gives the house a menswear collection shaped by material intelligence, relaxed elegance and a precise understanding of how luxury can feel in daily life.