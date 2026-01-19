Church’s Fall Winter 2026 Presented at Milan Fashion Week

Church’s Fall Winter 2026, presented during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, takes shape through sound before form. Music establishes the rhythm of the presentation, setting tone and pace as guests enter Palazzo Barozzi, chosen for its acoustic focus and clarity. The space reads as an imagined maestro’s studio, shaped by study, experimentation, and disciplined work that mirrors the precision guiding Church’s shoemaking.

Sound directs the experience across the day. Curated by Ruggero Pietromarchi, the audio environment unfolds through composed soundscapes that shape attention and movement. Live performances punctuate the sequence. Renato Grieco performs on bass viol, drawing from musique concrète to explore texture and resonance. Riccardo La Foresta works with drums to reinterpret ancestral melodies through layered beats. Agnese Menguzzato plays an eight-string electric guitar, focusing on sound and gesture as shared human acts.

The footwear follows a three-part structure. The opening movement introduces the Sunday Morning line alongside the Regent range. Sunday Morning revisits Church’s sandal with a winter focus, redefining its purpose through material and construction. Versions appear in waxed suede and three wool options: herringbone chevron tweed, tartan, and knickerbocker. The approach shifts the sandal toward colder conditions.

This first section transitions into the Regent group, built on the robust 133 Country last. Reversed calf and sport suede define the styles, which draw from countryside dressing while remaining adaptable to city wear. The Shefford boot anchors the range with a sturdy country sole and a hand-stitched apron. Exposed seams and raw edges emphasize construction and use rather than surface polish.

The second movement, New Formal, turns toward refinement shaped by flexibility. Shoes adopt relaxed structure supported by precise detailing. The silhouette remains controlled, allowing movement without sacrificing definition. The lineup includes the Sidley boot with fine brogueing, the Stanhope Chelsea boot, the Sidbury derby, and the Skipton oxford. Proportion and build guide the designs, maintaining balance through form.

The final movement presents the Royal selection. This group focuses on line and surface discipline. The Prince monkstrap and the Duke oxford feature folded sewing and leather soles finished with a dual-tone gradient. Glossy leathers introduce depth while preserving restraint, allowing classic shapes to register as current through finish and construction.

Across Fall Winter 2026, Church’s moves through three distinct registers while maintaining continuity. Music sets the structure and pace, while shoemaking remains constant through material choice, construction, and form.