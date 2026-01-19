Qasimi Fall Winter 2026 Collection Shaped by Memory

Qasimi Fall Winter 2026 approaches memory through construction rather than narrative. The collection begins with clothing as a site of accumulation, where experience settles into fabric through wear, repair, and layering. The collection, Memory and the House of Remembrance, examines how garments register personal history over time, functioning as protective structures that hold fragments of lived experience. Archive, shelter, and fragment shape the collection’s framework, positioning dress as a material record shaped through use.

For Creative Director Hoor Al-Qasimi, clothing operates as a vessel. Garments carry traces of the past through surface, structure, and intervention. Using Qasimi’s established design language, pieces appear layered, deconstructed, and visibly mended, reflecting how memory forms through partial recall and reconstruction. The collection continues the brand’s hybrid approach, where casualwear and tailoring exist side by side, mirroring the uneven nature of remembrance.

Pleated shirts and billowing trousers sit alongside denim zip-up jackets and utilitarian designs dense with pockets. Earth-toned checks appear across trousers, matching jackets, and a cape-like coat designed for protection. Layering remains central, offering physical coverage while referencing the accumulation of experience over time.

Mending techniques surface across knitwear as deliberate acts of repair. Reconstruction becomes part of the garment’s presence, carrying signs of absence and intervention. Modular jackets and knit pieces appear alongside sharply defined tailoring, allowing structure to coexist with movement.

Cinched waists contrast with wide trouser hems, producing release within the form. These proportions echo installation structures inspired by artist Dala Nasser, whose work informs the collection’s spatial logic. Capes, scarves, and high necklines reinforce ideas of shelter and self-preservation, turning clothing into a form of personal refuge shaped by need rather than ornament.

Muddy browns, burnt apple, earthy greens, aged clay, and slate grey form the foundation, punctuated by burgundy and sharp white. Material surface carries equal weight. For the second season, Al-Qasimi collaborates with Nasser, whose natural dye techniques introduce depth and abrasion to the textiles. Charcoal rubbing methods, developed with students from the University of Sharjah, add layered markings that register contact, erosion, and time.

Textiles appear marked and worn, resisting polish. Raw edges and loose threads recall traces found in Nasser’s work with ancient Lebanese sites, translating those marks into fabric. These surfaces retain evidence of process and handling.

In Al-Qasimi’s words, the season reflects on how memory lives within clothing. Garments carry fragments of the past, acts of repair, and the quiet ways people protect what matters to them. Qasimi Fall Winter 2026 frames clothing as emotional archaeology, shaped through memory, held through time, and worn as lived experience.