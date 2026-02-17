Dark Matter: PUBLIC SERV-CE Fall Winter 2026 Collection

PUBLIC SERV-CE made its official entry onto the CFDA calendar Friday afternoon in Tribeca, presenting its Fall Winter 2026 runway collection, named Dark Matter. Creative Director Raphael Young treated black as a working method, a technical choice that shaped every garment in the collection. Tailored silhouettes, engineered volumes, and sculpted outerwear absorbed and refracted light in ways that drew the eye to construction. Young stripped the set to its essentials, letting proportion, surface, and structure do the work.

Sound took an equal role in the room. PUBLIC SERV-CE’s creative collaboration with Grammy Award–winning artist KayCyy produced an original composition that gave the runway a steady, immersive pulse. Violinist Jeremy Green performed live alongside it, introducing a sharp, nearly cinematic counterpoint that cut through the atmosphere. The two sonic layers, one produced, one acoustic, gave the show a texture that matched the collection’s own play between surface and depth.

The casting made an argument Young has been developing throughout the brand’s trajectory: that tailoring today belongs to athletes and musicians as readily as it does to any traditional fashion figure. NFL players Terrion Arnold, Miles Sanders, Khadarel Hodge, and Joshua Kaindoh walked alongside music artists Lekan, BDifferent, and DC The Don. Their presence carried meaning, the clothes on these bodies reinforced exactly who Young designs for.

That evening, the energy traveled downtown to (SUB)MERCER for the official after-party. DJ sets curated by JNR Choi moved through Little Fax The Machine, Michael Simpson, and Benny before handing the room to KayCyy. BDifferent closed with a live performance, pulling the show’s sonic architecture into something rawer and more immediate. Rotimi, Jay Critch, Luck, DC The Don, the NFL players from the runway, and members of the wider PUBLIC SERV-CE community filled the subterranean lounge, collapsing the gap between runway formality and the city’s own rhythm.

The runway demonstrated Young’s discipline with cut and material, a focused, exacting vision of what tailored clothing can do when construction leads. The after-hours gathering showed the network of people who give that clothing its charge, the athletes and artists who wear it in a world that doesn’t separate style from culture, or the runway from the room.

Creative Direction | Raphael Young

Communication & Entertainment | Deborah Hanau

Music | Kaycyy

Hair | Aubrey Loots

Make Up | Alex Yarber

Show Production | House Of Jax

Photography | launchmetrics.com/spotlight

Press | Rep Agency

Sales | sales@publicserv-ce.com

Special thank you to the CFDA, Fusion 305, Voss Water, and Nora Ploncher