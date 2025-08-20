The North Face Urban Exploration Reveals Fall 2025 Collection

The North Face Urban Exploration sets its direction for Fall 2025 with a collection shaped by influences from architecture and wilderness. Designed around modular thinking and adaptable staples, the line speaks to the label’s vision of “urban explorers.” The season unfolds in two stages: a denim-led release in August followed by a technical lineup in September.

Naohiro Fujisaki takes the lead for the August drop, approaching it through “layers and interactions.” Each piece works on its own or connects to others within the lineup. Denim anchors this chapter, introducing texture and structure in versatile cuts. The Denim Hybrid Jacket stands at the center, paired with Triple Side Seam Denim Pants that reinforce a utilitarian edge. The Denim Modular Vest expands the theme with detachable three-dimensional pockets that can be reconfigured into a crossbody bag, underscoring the season’s modular logic.

This first installment emphasizes adaptability. Pieces function independently while also supporting layered combinations, echoing the demands of city exploration. Denim appears as both raw and structured, maintaining durability while responding to contemporary use. Fujisaki’s approach creates continuity across the line while giving each garment an individual role.

September shifts focus with Andrea Jiapei Li’s designs, which explore “the tension of an arc.” Curved lines and three-dimensional tailoring define this stage, delivering garments shaped with precision. The designs carry an engineered quality, with hidden pockets for function and adjustable silhouettes that adapt to movement. Each element extends the practical side of Urban Exploration while introducing sculptural detail.

Outerwear drives the September release. The City Exploration Jacket features GORE-TEX technology within an A-line cut, balancing weather resistance with sharp structure. The Layered Mount Hardshell Jacket combines lunar blue and linen yellow panels, pulling retro cues into a technical format.

The Fall 2025 Urban Exploration line will launch exclusively in the Asia-Pacific region. Both the August denim release and the September technical installment will be available through the label’s official webstore.