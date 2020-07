Canadian rapper Tiago Garcia-Arenas also known as TIAGZ stars in Celine Homme‘s Portrait Of A Teen Idol series captured during filming of The Dancing Kid by brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

Discover more of Celine Homme‘s Portrait Of A Teen Idol images below:

Courtesy of ©CELINE