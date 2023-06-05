Yang Yang is the New Brand Ambassador of Valentino

Luxury house VALENTINO announced Chinese actor Yang Yang as the brand’s newest global ambassador. Known for his nuanced portrayal of diverse characters, as well as for his tireless pursuit of openness and individuality Yang is the voice of his generation. For the session captured in the halls of Valentino‘s Palazzo Mignanelli headquarters Yang Yang is wearing selected pieces from the brand’s Essentials, Urban Flows, and Divas collections.

The distinctive individuality and unique aesthetic of Valentino have always been appealing to me, and Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s unique talent and sense in fashion do surprise me every time. This time, I’m more than honored to join the Valentino family as a brand ambassador and looking forward to experiencing more of Valentino’s aesthetics and culture in the future. – Yang Yang