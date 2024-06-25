Chitose Abe, the creative force behind sacai, channels James Dean‘s philosophy of discovery in designing the Men’s Spring Summer 2025 collection. Embracing Dean’s values of curiosity, authenticity, liberty, and youthful innocence, Abe ventures into a fresh territory of fashion by transforming traditional silhouettes and proportions. Her ongoing exploration of hybridization this season leads to the fusion of disparate elements, with innovative and unexpected fashion statements.

In the men’s line, Abe reworks the quintessential Harrington jacket, a nod to James Dean’s enduring influence. She infuses this classic with sacai’s signature style, incorporating vintage car and floral prints for a look that balances nostalgia with modern flair. Accessories like books and glasses suggest a theme of intellectual pursuit and youthful discovery, following the narrative of continuous learning and growth.

The partnership with Levi’s® brings a twist to denim, blending iconic jacket styles with jeans to create cohesive, hybrid garments that highlight sacai’s transformative touch. These redesigned pieces keep the robust character of Levi’s® while introducing a new, voluminous silhouette.

A military touch is brought through a collaboration with Japan’s WTAPS, while J.M. Weston’s classic penny loafers are reimagined into a contemporary design. Adding to the footwear innovations, sacai and Nike unveil the Zegamadome sneaker, merging athletic functionality with high fashion.

The set design for the collection draws inspiration from Dennis Stock’s iconic photograph of James Dean in front of his childhood home, which perfectly complements the collection’s theme of youthful exploration and coming of age. As models emerge one by one from the deconstructed set, they personify the journey of growth and self-discovery. Take a closer look at the sacai Men’s Spring Summer 25 collection in the Gallery below: