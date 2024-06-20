Solid Homme Spring Summer 2025

For the Spring Summer 2025 season, Solid Homme presents “AFTERHOURS,” a collection that breaks away from the strict urban boundaries that have long defined the brand. Embracing a new sense of exploration, “AFTERHOURS” captures the journey of an explorer forging new paths and immersing themselves in uncharted territories.

This collection reconfigures its signature uniformity and embraces a new sense of exploration. “AFTERHOURS” embodies the spirit of discovery, both inward and outward, capturing the journey of an explorer forging new paths and immersing themselves in uncharted territories. The collection breathes with the tension of industrial hiking gear paired with soft elements like crochet and sumptuous prints on terry cloth, closely linked to surf culture.

The urge for discovery that defines this collection has led to a shift in Solid Homme’s approach. While core fabrics such as tweed and familiar base colors in various shades of grey remain integral, this duality fuels a sense of excitement that pulses beneath the surface, reflecting the anticipation of a hiker about to begin their ascent. Relaxed silhouettes dominate the collection, with multi-layered styling that is both practical and intriguing. Flashes of skin subtly hint at the collection’s outdoor inspiration, grounding it firmly in the realm of exploration. Trekking vests crafted from suede, nylon shorts worn as undergarments, and safari hats become essential tools that amplify the change of environment, embracing unpredictability and highlighting their adaptive qualities.

Solid Homme juxtaposes hiking, surfing, and running influences in each look, featuring pieces like suits paired with hiking sticks, technical trek shorts with terry cloth hoodies, crochet tops and shorts with nylon jackets, and mesh knit sweaters with tasseled jacquard denim bags. The inclusion of scuba sock boots and sun-faded shades of olive, dusty purple, apple green, peach, and baby blue renders the collection in organic gradients, symbolizing the journey itself.

The Spring Summer 2025 collection by Solid Homme is a study in juxtaposition and the embrace of the unknown. It redefines practicality by departing from familiar territory and returning to a natural habitat. The journey is elevated through the lens of a new utilitarian character, where the fusion of industrial and soft elements creates a unique aesthetic. Take a closer look at “AFTERHOURS” in the gallery below: